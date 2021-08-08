Inter Milan keen to sign £50million Manchester United star Anthony Martial as replacement for Romelu Lukaku, who closes in on Chelsea return
Inter Milan are hoping to replace Chelsea-bound Romelu Lukaku with Manchester United forward Anthony Martial. Lukaku is on the verge of sealing a return to Stamford Bridge, with the Blues reportedly paying £97million for his services. And the Sun reports that Inter will turn to Lukaku’s former Manchester United teammate in Martial to step in […]Full Article