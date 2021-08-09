Conor McGregor shared a respectful message to former rival Jose Aldo on Twitter, moments after the Brazilian’s impressive victory at UFC 265 - the Irishman told his fans, “Jose Aldo is a real legend”Full Article
Conor McGregor shows classy side in tweet to former UFC rival Jose Aldo
Conor McGregor posts classy tweet to old rival Jose Aldo after his UFC 265 victory
Conor McGregor has come under intense criticism recently for some of his trash-talking and tweeting, but he was in a lighter mood..
