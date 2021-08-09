Southampton agree fee rising to £15million for Blackburn striker Adam Armstrong as Saints’ search for Danny Ings replacement appears to come to an end
Southampton have agreed a fee rising to £15million with add-ons for Blackburn star Adam Armstrong, talkSPORT understands. The striker will travel to the south coast to discuss personal terms and complete a medical. It's been reported Blackburn have previously rejected offers in the region of £7-8m for Armstrong, with Crystal Palace and Norwich also credited