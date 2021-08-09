Manchester United v Leeds team news: £73m Jadon Sancho set for debut in Premier League opener, Junior Firpo injury updates
Published
Manchester United kick off their Premier League campaign by hosting arch-rivals Leeds at Old Trafford this weekend. The Red Devils, who finished second last season, thrashed Marcelo Bielsa’s side 6-2 during the same fixture last December. United come into the fixture buoyed by a resounding 4-0 pre-season victory over Everton in which they welcomed back […]Full Article