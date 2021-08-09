Lautaro Martinez ‘staying at Inter Milan’ this summer, insists agent, despite claims Tottenham had agreed £60m transfer for in-demand striker
Published
Tottenham target Lautaro Martinez has decided to stay at Inter Milan this summer, according to his agent. Spurs had been heavily linked with Martinez over the weekend, with reports suggesting they had agreed a deal to sign the Argentine striker for £60million. talkSPORT understands that, while Tottenham were extremely interested in the striker, they did […]Full Article