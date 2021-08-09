Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin delivers message of accountability after recent weight loss
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin delivers a message of accountability to his staff and players after losing 30 pounds in the offseason.
Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin lost more than 30 pounds this offseason, and he is using his weight loss to preach accountability..