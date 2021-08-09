N'Keal Harry is sticking out in Patriots training camp. Will he stay around?
After requesting a trade earlier in the summer, N'Keal Harry is making a strong impression in the New England Patriots training camp.
All the focus is on Cam Newton and Mac Jones, but there are a lot more storylines to follow at Patriots Training Camp. Steve Burton..
Harry formally requested a trade out of New England earlier this offseason