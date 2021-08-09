Eric Mangini: Having Trey Lance in situational plays is perfect for his development on the 49ers I FIRST THINGS FIRST

Kyle Shanahan has some serious decisions to make when it comes to Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance. He addressed the quarterback situation on Friday, saying quote: 'Trey's going to play for us this year..Situationally, he's going to get plays, that doesn't mean that he's going to be a starter. You got to prepare him for that in every way possible.' Eric Mangini explains why putting Lance in situational plays is 'the right thing to do and perfect for his development.'