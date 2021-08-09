Mikel Arteta makes Martin Odegaard decision amid James Maddison to Arsenal transfer update
Published
Mikel Arteta is said to have made a decision on Martin Odegaard amid the latest update on Arsenal transfer target James MaddisonFull Article
Published
Mikel Arteta is said to have made a decision on Martin Odegaard amid the latest update on Arsenal transfer target James MaddisonFull Article
Arsenal are looking at a potential move for Manchester United's Jesse Lingard after giving up the chase of James Maddison while..