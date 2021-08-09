Rockies say fan was yelling at mascot, not shouting racial slur at Marlins' Lewis Brinson

Rockies say fan was yelling at mascot, not shouting racial slur at Marlins' Lewis Brinson

USATODAY.com

Published

The Rockies said Monday that the fan was shouting to get the attention of the club's mascot, Dinger, rather than an offensive epithet.

Full Article