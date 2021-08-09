Marcellus Wiley: Lamar Jackson will get more money than Josh Allen; he's the better QB and has done more I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Josh Allen agreed to a six-year, $258 million ($150 million guaranteed) extension with the Buffalo Bills. The deal consists of the most guaranteed money in NFL history. Allen's average salary per year is now at $43 million. This puts other quarterbacks on the spotlight for extensions, with one as Lamar Jackson. Despite Allen's huge deal, Baltimore Ravens' Head Coach John Harbaugh said today that Allen's deal won't affect the timing of Jackson's extension. Marcellus Wiley explains why he feels Jackson deserves and will earn more money for being 'a better player than Allen.'