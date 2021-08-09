Liverpool: Injured Robertson misses start of season
Andy Robertson will miss the start of the Premier League season after a scan reveals ankle ligament damage.Full Article
Liverpool defender Andy Robertson looks set to miss the start of the new Premier League season after suffering a nasty ankle injury..
Liverpool suffered an injury scare less than a week before the start of the Premier League season after Andy Robertson hobbled off..