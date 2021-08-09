Mauricio Pochettino played in Lionel Messi’s Barcelona league debut, could have been teammates at Espanyol, several years later he is now set to sign him to play alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar
Seventeen years since first coming across Lionel Messi, Mauricio Pochettino is about to coach him. Barcelona's greatest ever player is ending his 21-year association with the club and it looks like Paris Saint-Germain is his next stop. And sharing the changing room with him is a long time coming for Pochettino, who was there when […]