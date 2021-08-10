The latest news from football.london on Tuesday morning as Romelu Lukaku transfer is set to be announced todayFull Article
Romelu Lukaku completes medical in Milan as Thomas Tuchel explains Chelsea success
Football.london0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Antonio Conte has moulded Thomas Tuchel's dream striker as Chelsea prepare £110m transfer bid
Football.london
Chelsea have been linked with a move for Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku as Thomas Tuchel looks to add a prolific striker to his ranks..
-
‘I am an enormous fan’: Graeme Souness rates expected Chelsea FC signing
The Sport Review
-
Romelu Lukaku tweeted 'happy at Inter' in June in response to transfer question
Daily Star
-
‘Really serious’: Fabrizio Romano says Chelsea FC are very keen on signing 28-year-old
The Sport Review
-
Fabrizio Romano: Chelsea FC are ‘really pushing’ to sign 28-year-old
The Sport Review
Advertisement
More coverage
Thomas Tuchel says "everybody" wants to sign in response to Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku hunt
Daily Star
Tuchel wants Lukaku to fire Chelsea to a Premier League title challenge, with the Blues lining up a record-breaking bid to bring..
-
Romelu Lukaku impressed by Thomas Tuchel's plans for his Chelsea return
Daily Star
-
Chelsea FC will need to pay £100m for 28-year-old Belgian striker – report
The Sport Review
-
Romelu Lukaku likely to get ideal Chelsea shirt number thanks to Thomas Tuchel decision
Daily Star
-
Thomas Tuchel tight-lipped on reports linking Romelu Lukaku with Chelsea return
Belfast Telegraph