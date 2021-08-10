News24.com | Djokovic withdraws from Cincinnati US Open tune-up event
Novak Djokovic, seeking to complete a calendar-year Grand Slam at the US Open, withdrew from the ATP Cincinnati Masters.Full Article
Djokovic lost at Tokyo to Zverev in a semi-final and Pablo Carreno Busta in the bronze medal match in what will be his last matches..
World number one Novak Djokovic withdrew on Monday from this month's Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, saying he needed more..