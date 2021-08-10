Manchester United legend Roy Keane was the Premier League’s greatest captain, says Gary Neville and his leadership was summed up in five seconds when he ignored Ronaldo and Diego Simeone handshakes before Champions League game
Published
Roy Keane will be remembered as one of the greatest captains of all time. Under his leadership, Manchester United won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and a famous Champions League triumph in 1999. During a recent debate on social media, a question was posed asking who the best ever Premier League skipper is. […]Full Article