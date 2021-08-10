Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain means Paul Pogba likely to stay at Manchester United – but Ligue 1 giants have still had ‘best transfer window in history’
Published
Lionel Messi’s highly-anticipated move to Paris Saint-Germain is likely to result in Paul Pogba staying at Manchester United. Pogba, 28, has less than a year remaining on his current Old Trafford deal and the French giants have been heavily linked with the midfielder all summer. However, Messi’s shock exit from Barcelona as a free agent […]Full Article