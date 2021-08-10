Tyson Fury has told fans to keep newborn daughter Athena "in your prayers" - Athena has been rushed back into intensive care and put on a ventilator after being released from the ICU just a day agoFull Article
Tyson Fury’s baby Athena back in intensive care as he asks “keep her in your prayers”
Tyson Fury's wife Paris issues update on baby Athena after being rushed to intensive care
Tamworth Herald
Paris has shared an image of her newborn baby girl after she welcomed the tot this weekend.
Tyson Fury issues update on newborn baby in intensive care after Paris gives birth
Tamworth Herald
But the heavyweight boxer is also ‘hopeful’ of the tot coming out today after Paris gave birth