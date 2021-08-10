PSG’s announcement of Lionel Messi’s arrival is expected very shortly after the player and club agreed a whopping £30million-a-year salary and a significant signing on feeFull Article
Full details of Lionel Messi's PSG contract with £30m-a-year wage and huge signing-on fee
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Huge contract details revealed as Barcelona legend Messi agrees next move
Lionel Messi will play professional football for PSG next year after his free agent move from Barcelona to Paris was given the..
Team Talk