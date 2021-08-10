Joy Taylor: It's not Super Bowl or bust for Patrick Mahomes; Tom Brady created these expectations I FIRST THINGS FIRST
Published
Patrick Mahomes talked about still having a sour taste in his mouth after the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Chiefs not scoring a touchdown in the game will quote 'haunt me for the rest of my career.' Joy Taylor explains why Tom Brady's success is at fault for creating unrealistic expectations for Mahomes and other teams' success after making Super Bowl trips.Full Article