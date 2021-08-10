Newcastle were the only non-Champions League club to take six points off West ham last season and David Moyes is determined to put that rightFull Article
David Moyes out to right West Ham wrongs and start new season as he means to go on
Football.london0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Goalkeeper conundrum and striker decision- Four problems David Moyes and West Ham must solve
Football.london
West Ham face Newcastle United in the Premier League this weekend and David Moyes has some key decisions to make for the Hammers'..
Advertisement
More coverage
Liverpool outcast Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain urged to copy Jesse Lingard
Daily Star
Jesse Lingard enjoyed a successful loan spell last season at West Ham United and Glen Johnson thinks Liverpool's Alex..