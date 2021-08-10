Reading v Swansea City Live: Kick-off time, team news and score updates from 1st round Carabao Cup tie
Published
Follow the action from the first round Carabao Cup contest between the Royals and the Swans right hereFull Article
Published
Follow the action from the first round Carabao Cup contest between the Royals and the Swans right hereFull Article
The Bluebirds host League Two outfit Sutton United this evening for the first round of the League Cup
The full lowdown on the Swans' first round Carabao Cup encounter