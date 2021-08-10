Michael Vick: The Cowboys have the pieces to win the NFC East with Dan Quinn as the difference maker I UNDISPUTED
The Dallas Cowboys make their Hard Knocks debut tonight and we’re less than a month away from their season opener on September 9th against the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. According to Fox Bet Superbook, the Cowboys are the favorites to win the NFC East. Michael Vick joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe and explains why he feels the Cowboys 'should win the division with the pieces they have and Dan Quinn."Full Article