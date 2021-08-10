With the Premier League returning this weekend, we've taken a look at the best forwards to include in your Fantasy Premier League team based on value, goals and bonus points.Full Article
Premier League Fantasy Football tips: Best value forwards to pick in your FPL team
Lichfield Mercury0 shares 1 views
