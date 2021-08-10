Jobe Bellingham could break brother Jude’s record as Birmingham’s youngest player after being named in squad for Carabao Cup clash with Colchester
Teenager Jobe Bellingham was included in Birmingham's matchday squad for their Carabao Cup first round clash against Colchester on Tuesday evening. Bellingham, brother of Borussia Dortmund and England star Jude, will be out to emulate his sibling's achievements at St Andrew's. And first of all he could surpass Jude's record of becoming the club's youngest-ever