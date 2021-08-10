Metta World Peace vs. Ben Wallace in Celebrity Exhibition Fight? I Club Shay Shay

Metta World Peace joined Shannon Sharpe to discuss he would ever compete in a celebrity exhibition fight like Lamar Odom. 'If it’s Aaron Carter, yes. If it’s Ben Wallace, no!'

