Metta World Peace joined Shannon Sharpe to discuss he would ever compete in a celebrity exhibition fight like Lamar Odom. 'If it’s Aaron Carter, yes. If it’s Ben Wallace, no!'Full Article
Metta World Peace vs. Ben Wallace in Celebrity Exhibition Fight? I Club Shay Shay
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Metta World Peace apologized to Ben Wallace before Malice at the Palace brawl I CLUB SHAY SHAY S2
Metta World Peace tells Shannon he was in therapy leading up to the Malice at the Palace brawl and initially tried to diffuse the..
FOX Sports