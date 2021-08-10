Emmanuel Acho: The Cowboys’ objective is to have a healthy and quality Dak; he should play in preseason I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

The Dallas Cowboys reached out to the Texas Rangers for help in dealing with Dak Prescott's shoulder injury. The Rangers suggested to shut him down fully rather than limit his throws in practice. He didn't fly with the team to last week's Hall of Fame game, but did throw some light objects on Saturday. Head Coach Mike McCarthy acknowledged that the Cowboys have taken a step back from Dak's optimistic timeline for his recovery. Emmanuel Acho explains why the Cowboys 'absolutely should play Dak in the preseason.'