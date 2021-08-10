Lionel Messi's £92 PSG shirt sells out in 'record time' after mega-money move confirmed

Lionel Messi's £92 PSG shirt sells out in 'record time' after mega-money move confirmed

Daily Star

Published

Following a move to Paris Saint Germain on a free transfer, Lionel Messi's new shirts have sold out in record time as the clubs online store is bombarded with orders

Full Article