Chelsea will face Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup final at Windsor Park on Wednesday evening, so we simulated the tie to get a score prediction ahead of the game.Full Article
We simulated Chelsea vs Villarreal to get a UEFA Super Cup score prediction
Football.london0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
'Wow!'- Chelsea fans shocked at what Thomas Tuchel has done ahead of Villarreal clash
Football.london
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has named his starting line-up for this evening's UEFA Super Cup clash with Villarreal in Belfast
Advertisement
More coverage
How to watch Chelsea vs Villarreal 2021 UEFA Super Cup on TV and live stream
Football.london
Chelsea take on Europa League holders Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup in Belfast and here's how to watch the match
-
Uefa Super Cup: Five talking points ahead of Belfast's big showpiece occasion
BBC Sport
-
Five talking points ahead of Belfast's big night
BBC News
-
Chelsea v Villarreal live stream: Team news, prediction and odds
Football.london
-
Tammy Abraham plays Romelu Lukaku role in potential farewell game amid transfer rumours, but no Mason Mount – How Chelsea could look in UEFA Super Cup
talkSPORT