Latest Aston Villa transfer news from BirminghamLive brings live coverage of today's developments from Villa Park as Dean Smith's side continue their work in the summer market.Full Article
Aston Villa transfer news live - Abraham latest, Bissouma demand and more
Sutton Coldfield Observer0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Aston Villa told to beat Arsenal to 'perfect' £40m transfer
Tamworth Herald
Latest Aston Villa transfer news from BirminghamLive brings what Lions fans have been saying about why they would like to see a..
Aston Villa fans respond as £34m Tammy Abraham transfer 'agreed'
Tamworth Herald
Advertisement
More coverage
Aston Villa linked with surprise £30m transfer
Tamworth Herald
Latest Aston Villa transfer news from BirminghamLive brings reports from Spain that Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso is a..