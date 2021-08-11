Harriet Dart knocked out of Canadian Open by Bianca Andreescu
Published
Britain's Harriet Dart is out of the Canadian Open after a 6-1 3-6 6-3 defeat by defending champion Bianca Andreescu in the second round.Full Article
Published
Britain's Harriet Dart is out of the Canadian Open after a 6-1 3-6 6-3 defeat by defending champion Bianca Andreescu in the second round.Full Article
Britain's Harriet Dart is out of the Canadian Open after a 6-1 3-6 6-3 defeat by defending champion Bianca Andreescu in the second..