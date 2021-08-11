Theo Walcott admits he’s ‘quite sad’ Lionel Messi didn’t come to Premier League and reveals he once begged new PSG man not to ‘take mick out of him’ during Arsenal Champions League match
Theo Walcott has admitted he’s disappointed Lionel Messi didn’t join a Premier League club, but is nevertheless excited by the superstar’s switch to PSG. The Southampton forward joined talkSPORT on Wednesday to discuss Messi’s historic switch to the French capital and his hopes for the Saints ahead of the new season, which kicks off this […]Full Article