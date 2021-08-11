The new Premier League season is ready for kick off. We answer all your questions as the campaign begins - including the early fixtures and where you can watch itFull Article
When does the new Premier League 2021/22 start - first fixtures and how to watch
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Patson Daka backed as Leicester City fans make new Premier League season predictions
Leicester Mercury
Leicester fans have been giving their thoughts on the new season ahead of the first game against Wolves on Saturday.
-
Arsenal branded ‘weak and pathetic’ by Jamie Carragher as Brentford bully Mikel Arteta’s men on dream Premier League debut
talkSPORT
-
News24.com | Boost for Liverpool as talisman Van Dijk signs new contract
News24
-
West Ham press conference live: David Moyes on Newcastle, injury news and transfer plans
Football.london
-
BREAKING NEWS: Virgil van Dijk signs new long-term Liverpool deal
SoccerNews.com
Advertisement
More coverage
Striker Romelu Lukaku returns to Chelsea on five-year deal
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Chelsea have announced the signing of striker Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan on a five-year deal.The Belgium international returns..