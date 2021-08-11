Barcelona legend Xavi admits he turned down chance to join Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United and reveals he is keen on managing in the Premier League
Barcelona legend Xavi has admitted he once turned down the chance to play for Manchester United in the Premier League. The Spaniard enjoyed a phenomenal career, making over 500 appearances for Barcelona across a 17-year spell at Barcelona. He won eight La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues at the Camp Nou, before a short […]Full Article