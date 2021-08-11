Latest Aston Villa transfer news from BirminghamLive brings what Southampton chief executive Martin Semmens has said about his side's captain James Ward-Prowse amid interest in him from the Lions.Full Article
Southampton make James Ward-Prowse transfer pledge amid Aston Villa links
Walsall Advertiser0 shares 1 views
