Arsenal have made a transfer move for Sheffield United keeper Aaron Ramsdale, and so Sam Johnstone's chances of remaining at West Brom have grown.Full Article
West Brom handed Sam Johnstone transfer boost as Arsenal make their move
Walsall Advertiser0 shares 1 views
