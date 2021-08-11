Shannon Sharpe reacts to Dennis Schroder signing with the Boston Celtics on a 1-year/$5.9M deal I UNDISPUTED

Free agent Dennis Schroder might be realizing that the grass isn’t always greener on the other side. After declining an 84 million dollar extension from the Los Angeles Lakers in March, Schroder has agreed to play for the Boston Celtics for the 5.9 million mid-level exception. The Boston Herald reports that Schroder is QUOTE: 'in a state of shock.' Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Dennis Schroder's decision to pass with the Lakers.