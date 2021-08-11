Brentford want to 'fly as high as possible' in the Premier League, says boss Thomas Frank
Published
Brentford manager Thomas Frank says the Bees want to "fly as high as possible" in the Premier League.Full Article
Published
Brentford manager Thomas Frank says the Bees want to "fly as high as possible" in the Premier League.Full Article
Brentford head coach Thomas Frank has challenged his players to make sure their remarkable journey into the new world of the..
BBC Local News: London -- Brentford boss Thomas Frank says his side will not change the attacking style that got them promoted to..