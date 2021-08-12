Broad out of series, Anderson doubtful for Lord’s Test

Meanwhile, Anderson, 39, is struggling with a thigh problem sustained on Wednesday. Broad suffered his injury warming-up on Tuesday. Broad’s 524 wickets make him England’s second-most successful Test bowler behind longtime new-ball partner Anderson, whose 621 are an all-time record for any fast bowler at this level.

