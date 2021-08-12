Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez believes Lionel Messi has made him a 'better goalkeeper' after his Copa America experience this summer.Full Article
Aston Villa's Emi Martinez makes Lionel Messi claim after stunning PSG transfer
Lichfield Mercury0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Transfer news LIVE: Messi offered big money two-year PSG deal, Lukaku set for £97m Chelsea move as Inter line up Martial as replacement, Nuno Kane update, Southampton want Liverpool star
Keep up to date with latest football news, rumours and transfer gossip in our live blog. Manchester City have made Jack Grealish..
talkSPORT