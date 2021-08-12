WBA suspends boxing judge Gloria Martinez Rizzo after controversial scorecard, racist tweets
Published
The WBA is suspending judge Gloria Martinez Rizzo for six months after a controversial scorecard and the discovery of racist tweets,
Published
The WBA is suspending judge Gloria Martinez Rizzo for six months after a controversial scorecard and the discovery of racist tweets,
Rizzo, who was named 2019 Female Judge of the Year by the WBA, could be facing expulsion for her social media activity
The WBA is suspending judge Gloria Martinez Rizzo for six months following her controversial scorecard in the Mykal Fox-Gabriel..