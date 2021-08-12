LaVar Arrington on Dak Prescott’s second MRI: When there’s smoke, there’s almost always fire I FIRST THINGS FIRST

Dak Prescott will undergo a second MRI on his right shoulder. He did some light throwing this week and still hopes to play in the Dallas Cowboys' third preseason game on August 29th. Dak talked yesterday about easing into things saying quote: 'I'm a go, go, go guy and always want to be in the action getting better..obviously something like this, you can't stress it too fast..it's the risk vs. reward now...trying to be healthy enough once my time comes.' LaVar Arrington explains why he wasn't concerned about Dak at first but feels that Dallas should worry now.