England v India: James Anderson bowls Rohit Sharma for 83
Published
Watch as James Anderson gives England a much-needed breakthrough, bowling Rohit Sharma for 83, on day one of the second Test at Lord's between England and India.Full Article
Published
Watch as James Anderson gives England a much-needed breakthrough, bowling Rohit Sharma for 83, on day one of the second Test at Lord's between England and India.Full Article
KL Rahul’s knock of 127 not out included 12 fours and a six. England seamer James Anderson dismissed Rohit and Cheteshwar Pujara..
Rohit Sharma's 83 runs saw him smash 11 fours and a six before being dismissed by James Anderson.