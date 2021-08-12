Arsenal have been interested in signing Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale all summer, but after talks have seemingly stalled Slavisa Jokanovic has sent a new transfer message to the GunnersFull Article
Slavisa Jokanovic sends Arsenal transfer message after latest Aaron Ramsdale update
Football.london0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Major statement made over Arsenal transfer target Aaron Ramsdale amid fresh transfer talks
Football.london
Aaron Ramsdale has been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium over recent weeks and the Sheffield United boss Slavisa..