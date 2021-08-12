Shannon Sharpe defends Jason Kidd over aggressive coaching style I UNDISPUTED

Jason Kidd is getting some flak after excerpts from a Giannis Antetokounmpo biography have surfaced. According to the book, in 2017 as head coach of the Bucks, Kidd called a last-minute practice on Christmas Eve after he was upset about a loss against the Hornets the night before. He cursed out players during practice telling them 'terrible' and 'pieces of (bleep).' One anonymous player called it quote, 'psychological warfare.' Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Kidd's coaching style and whether it will pose an issue for Dallas Mavericks' superstar Luka Doncic.