Luis Urías tied a major league record on Thursday evening with five extra-base hits for the Milwaukee Brewers. Manny Piña drove in six runs, leading the Brewers past the Chicago Cubs, 17-4.Full Article
Luis Urías ties major league record in Brewers’ 17-4 win over Cubs
Milwaukee Brewers' Corbin Burnes becomes third pitcher in major-league history to strike out 10 in a row
Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes matched a major-league record with 10 consecutive strikeouts against the Chicago Cubs on..
USATODAY.com
Brewers' Burnes ties record with 10 straight K's
Brewers right-hander Corbin Burnes struck out 10 straight Cubs batters Wednesday night to tie the major league record.
ESPN