Pete Alonso hits game-winning home run as Mets sweep Nationals, 5-4

Pete Alonso hits game-winning home run as Mets sweep Nationals, 5-4

FOX Sports

Published

The New York Mets swept the Washington Nationals on Thursday evening with a 5-4 victory. Pete Alonso hit the game-ending home run with one out in the seventh inning to push the Mets to victory in game two of the doubleheader.

Full Article