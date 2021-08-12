The New York Mets swept the Washington Nationals on Thursday evening with a 5-4 victory. Pete Alonso hit the game-ending home run with one out in the seventh inning to push the Mets to victory in game two of the doubleheader.Full Article
Pete Alonso hits game-winning home run as Mets sweep Nationals, 5-4
