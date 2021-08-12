Luis Urías ties major league record in Brewers’ 17-4 win over Cubs

Luis Urías ties major league record in Brewers’ 17-4 win over Cubs

FOX Sports

Published

Luis Urías tied a major league record on Thursday evening with five extra-base hits for the Milwaukee Brewers. Manny Piña drove in six runs, leading the Brewers past the Chicago Cubs, 17-4.

Full Article