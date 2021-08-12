Rob Manfred: MLB will return to Iowa for another 'Field of Dreams' game in 2022
Published
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred confirms the league will be returning to Iowa for another "Field of Dreams" game in 2022.
Published
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred confirms the league will be returning to Iowa for another "Field of Dreams" game in 2022.
It’s rare for a hyped regular season sporting event to exceed expectations, especially in Major League Baseball. Even more rare,..
The White Sox and Yankees paid tribute to the 1989 film in the MLB's first-ever game in Iowa.