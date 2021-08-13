Spurs dealt double transfer blow as Bryan Gil and Pierluigi Gollini shirt numbers revealed
Published
The latest Spurs news from football.london on Wednesday morning including updates on Lautaro Martinez, James Ward-Prowse and Bryan GilFull Article
Published
The latest Spurs news from football.london on Wednesday morning including updates on Lautaro Martinez, James Ward-Prowse and Bryan GilFull Article
Tottenham have confirmed a couple of shirt number changes ahead of the new Premier League season